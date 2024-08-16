Reason behind Eefrah and Shahrukh’s divorce: Viral Reddit post

Islamabad: One of Pakistan’s most adored influencer couples, Eefrah and Shahrukh, have officially announced their separation, leaving their fans and the internet in shock. The couple, who tied the knot in a beautiful Nikah ceremony in 2022, had been the subject of intense speculation and rumors in recent weeks. Eefrah finally confirmed the split in an official statement on Instagram.

They enjoyed fan following not just in Pakistan but also India.

Eefrah and Shahrukh announce divorce (Instagram)

Their separation has quickly become a hot topic online, particularly on Reddit, where fans and netizens are buzzing with theories about what might have led to the sudden breakup. Many are eager to uncover the reasons behind their decision, with some even digging up old social media posts for clues.

Screenshots of old tweets shared by a Reddit user suggest that the couple had been facing challenges since 2023. According to one tweet, the class difference between Eefrah and Shahrukh may have caused tension, with Eefrah reportedly coming from an elite background and Shahrukh from a middle-class family. Another tweet suggested that Eefrah’s relationship with Shahrukh’s mother had also become strained, contributing to the couple’s difficulties.

In addition to these revelations, some Reddit users are speculating that another Pakistani influencer named Sumayya might be involved in the couple’s separation. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this claim.

Eefrah Breaks Silence On Viral Assumptions And Stories About Her Divorce

Taking to Instagram on Friday, she posted a long message that read: “We don’t owe anyone any reasons for why we’ve made this decision but I would like to clarify since there are way too many insensitive assumptions being made regarding the both of us. It’s hard to accept that something is happening when you don’t know the reasons. I know everybody is making up stories about us and are looking for some big spicy reason to why everything is happening but the truth is, we’re willingly letting go.”

“Deciding to part ways has been an extremely difficult choice to make. It’s tough to admit that love alone is not always enough if we truly aren’t right for each other and that’s okay. It’s scary to let go, but sometimes it’s the best thing we can do for ourselves and each other.”

She ended her statement saying, “Real happiness comes from being honest with ourselves about what we need and deserve. It’s okay to step away, even when it’s hard and confusing, because your true well- being matters more than anything. Im grateful we have the strength to take this step for ourselves.”

As the couple’s fans continue to process the news, many are expressing their sadness and disappointment over the end of what was once considered a picture-perfect love story.