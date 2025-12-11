Mumbai: Looks like Akshaye Khanna has finally found his much-awaited golden moment with his latest release, Dhurandhar. Though he doesn’t play the lead, an opportunity that went to Ranveer Singh, Akshaye has undeniably seized the spotlight. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait has not only gripped the audience but, as many viewers believe, even outshone the lead performance.

Fans and critics are calling this one of Akshaye’s finest acts in recent years, with some even suggesting that his performance deserves an Oscar nomination. With each of his last two films raising the bar, Akshaye has once again stamped his name across Bollywood, this time with a powerful streak of negative roles, far from the chocolate-boy image he carried at the start of his career.

Akshaye Khanna from Dhurandhar (Instagram)

Reason why Akshaye Khanna never married

As Akshaye’s renewed success sparks curiosity, the internet has also been revisiting his personal life, specifically, his decision to remain unmarried. The actor has previously been candid about being commitment-phobic. In a conversation with Anuradha Prasad, he shared that marriage is something to pursue only when it truly feels right, not under societal or family pressure. “You need to find the right girl for yourself,” he said, adding that he hopes the moment will come someday.

Speaking to the Bombay Times, Akshaye also admitted that his commitment-phobia has deepened over the years, largely because he values solitude. “I enjoy being alone. I am comfortable in my skin,” he said.

Throughout his career, Akshaye has been linked to several actresses most notably Tara Sharma, whom he dated for two years in what he described as a “genuine” relationship. Rumours once suggested he was close to marrying Karisma Kapoor before career priorities intervened. He has also been associated with Riya Sen, Shriya Saran, and Urvashi Sharma, though none of these rumours ever solidified. The actor has often stated that he simply isn’t “marriage material.”

With Dhurandhar, however, Akshaye Khanna has struck a chord like never before. His electrifying entry song has gone viral, sending the internet into a frenzy and reaffirming what fans have always known, when Akshaye Khanna steps into a role, he owns it completely.