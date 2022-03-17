Rebate on traffic challans: Rs 140 crores collected in 15 days

Hyderabad: The scheme launched by the traffic police wing of the State government is receiving overwhelming response from the traffic rule violators. The violators have paid Rs 140 crore for clearing the pending challans on their vehicles as on March 15, 2022.

Eighty percent of the 140 crore total fines were received from the violators belonging to Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commisonerates. The scheme will continue till March 31, 2022.

According to the traffic police, they are clearing 1,000 challans per minute. The traffic police has the target to collect ₹500 crore till the end of this month.

The Joint CP of the city AV Ranganath said the violators would have to pay the total amount after the expiry of the discount scheme.