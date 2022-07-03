Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return

Published: 3rd July 2022 5:07 pm IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs leave from the airport, after arriving from Goa, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs leave from the airport in a bus, after arriving from Goa, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs leave from the airport, after arriving from Goa, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs leave from the airport, after arriving from Goa, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrive at a hotel for a meeting with BJP MLAs, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

