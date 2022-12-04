Recipe of Arabic sweet Kunafa

Are you an Arabic sweet lover? If yes, you must try the delicious middle east dessert Kunafa which is made with a spun pastry called Kataifi.

To prepare the Arabic sweet, one needs the following ingredients

One cup Milk Two teaspoons of corn flour 250 grams Kunafa Dough (strands) Half cup grated ricotta cheese One-fourth cup of chopped pistachios One teaspoon of rose water 200 grams of salted and melted butter

Ingredients for sugar syrup

Apart from the above ingredients, the following are needed for sugar syrup.

One teaspoon of lemon juice One cup of water One teaspoon of rose water Half a cup of sugar

Steps to prepare dessert Kunafa

First, prepare sugar syrup by adding sugar and water in a saucepan and then boiling it until the syrup becomes sticky and consistency is achieved.

Once desired consistency is achieved, remove it from the heat, and add rose water and lemon juice. Done, the sugar syrup is ready. Keep it aside.

After the sugar syrup, start preparing dessert. Follow below steps

Heat milk and add corn flour whisking vigorously. Boil it at low flame. Once thickness is achieved, add rose water. Allow the milk custard to cool completely.

Kunafa crust for the dessert

To prepare the Kunafa crust, break the strands of Kunafa dough (strands) and add melted butter to it. Butter and dough must be mixed well.

Divide the quantity of coated strands into two. Add one half to a baking pan that is lined with parchment paper and greased with butter.

After this, pour the milk pudding spreading it evenly. Above it, sprinkle the shredded cheese. On top of it, gently place the second half of the Kunafa pastry. On top of it, add chopped pistachios.

Bake the Arabic Kunafa pastry in the oven for about 30 to 40 minutes. Ensure that the top of the pastry is turned brown and crispy.

After the end of the baking, allow the Kunafa pastry to cool down. Later, pour sugar syrup over it and then add chopped pistachios.

It is important to heat the royal dessert before serving as cheese usually become hard when cools down.