Recruitments in TS residential institutions, application issue resolved

Hyderabad: Candidates looking to apply for vacant jobs in Telangana residential educational institutions had been facing several problems due to software issues, causing frustration and difficulties. However, following complaints from candidates and media reports highlighting the issues, the recruitment board has acted swiftly to address the problems.

According to reports, the software introduced by the board for appointments had been causing technical problems for candidates, especially with the one-time registration and submission of applications since April 17. This caused confusion and anxiety among the candidates looking to apply for these positions.

After reviewing the situation, the board has taken action to make amendments to the software, including replacing the server for OTR and applications by introducing a separate server for one-time registration and submission of applications. The board officials have stated that the technical problems that arose due to the latest change have been resolved to a great extent.

Additionally, the capacity of the software has been increased to receive more applications, and so far, 20,400 OTRs have been registered. There have also been 1,350 applications received for the vacancies of Junior and Degree Lecturers.

The board officials have assured candidates that they are working to ensure a smooth and hassle-free application process. They also stated that candidates who had faced any technical problems with the software should report them to the board to help in resolving any further issues.

The prompt action by the recruitment board to address the software issues has been welcomed by candidates who have expressed their relief and gratitude for the timely resolution of the problems. The board’s efforts to improve the software and address the issues should help make the application process easier and more efficient for candidates looking to apply for vacancies in residential educational institutions.