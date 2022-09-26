‘Rectify age errors on Aasara’: Jagga Reddy to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MLA Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy on Sunday urged the state government to rectify age errors on Aasara pension scheme in order to help more beneficiaries.

The Sangareddy MLA stated that there were errors in ages mentioned on peoples Aadhar cards. “Many people are shown to be 57 while their actual age is 65,” Reddy added. He speculated that the errors may have occurred due to non availability of birth certificates of the beneficiaries.

Also Read Faculty of engineering colleges in Telangana knocks TSCHE over salary issues

The Congress leader urged the Telangana government to direct the village revenue assistants to hold gram sabhas to clarify the issues and rectify the ages on Aadhar cards. Reddy stressed that the government should ensure Aasara pensions to those who are eligible.

He further took a dig at the state government stating that its promise of providing pensions to people aged between 57-65 is yet to be fulfilled.