Recycle e-waste, get reward points for Shilparamam under new GHMC initiative

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, April 23, launched a QR-based drop box facility that will reward citizens for recycling their e-waste.

A total of 30 e-waste drop boxes have been installed across retail outlets of leading electronics stores, including BigC, BNew, Happi, LOT, Sangeetha, Select and Touch, where citizens can dispose of their unwanted electronics.

Citizens who responsibly dispose of e-waste will receive appreciation certificates and redeemable reward points. These points can be utilised at approved Self-Help Groups, including at Shilparamam and other partner agencies, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said.

Also Read GHMC urges Hyderabad residents to segregate e-waste, avoid dumping in bins

GHMC has also partnered with Hyderabad-based authorised e-waste recyclers like Earth Sense, Recytronics, Pure Earth, Z Enviro and Green Enviro to provide doorstep collection services. Through this, citizens will soon be able to request pickups for their e-waste through a QR-enabled system.

A series of ward-level awareness and e-waste collection drives will also be taken up to educate citizens on the environmental and health impacts of improper disposal.

Through this initiative, the GHMC aims to strengthen source segregation, enhance citizen participation, enable effective waste tracking and significantly reduce the burden on landfills.