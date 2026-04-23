Recycle e-waste, get reward points for Shilparamam under new GHMC initiative

A total of 30 e-waste drop boxes have been installed across retail outlets of leading electronics stores.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 6:04 pm IST
Man demonstrating e-waste recycling to community members at GHMC event.
GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan launches E-Waste Ecosystem at Happi and BigC electronic stores in Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, April 23, launched a QR-based drop box facility that will reward citizens for recycling their e-waste.

A total of 30 e-waste drop boxes have been installed across retail outlets of leading electronics stores, including BigC, BNew, Happi, LOT, Sangeetha, Select and Touch, where citizens can dispose of their unwanted electronics.

Citizens who responsibly dispose of e-waste will receive appreciation certificates and redeemable reward points. These points can be utilised at approved Self-Help Groups, including at Shilparamam and other partner agencies, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said.

Subhan Bakery

GHMC has also partnered with Hyderabad-based authorised e-waste recyclers like Earth Sense, Recytronics, Pure Earth, Z Enviro and Green Enviro to provide doorstep collection services. Through this, citizens will soon be able to request pickups for their e-waste through a QR-enabled system.

A series of ward-level awareness and e-waste collection drives will also be taken up to educate citizens on the environmental and health impacts of improper disposal.

Through this initiative, the GHMC aims to strengthen source segregation, enhance citizen participation, enable effective waste tracking and significantly reduce the burden on landfills.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Drop box at BigC electronic store in Ameerpet

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 6:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button