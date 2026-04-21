GHMC urges Hyderabad residents to segregate e-waste, avoid dumping in bins

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged residents to follow proper norms for disposing of electronic waste and avoid discarding such items in regular household bins.

In an advisory, the civic body highlighted the need for systematic handling of e-waste to ensure safe disposal and reduce environmental harm.

Simple segregation at home

GHMC suggested that households keep a small bag, box, or container at a visible place—such as near a TV unit, study table, or kitchen shelf—and label it as “e-waste”.

Residents were advised to place discarded items like non-functional chargers, used batteries, outdated gadgets, or other electrical equipment in this designated container instead of mixing them with general waste.

Periodic disposal encouraged

The corporation recommended that the collected e-waste be cleared periodically, either once a month or at a convenient interval.

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Residents can contact GHMC through its helpline number (040 21111111) or utilise special collection drives organised by the civic body for safe disposal.

Focus on responsible waste management

Officials emphasised that proper segregation and disposal of e-waste is essential to prevent environmental damage and promote sustainable waste management practices in the city.