GHMC responds after Siasat.com reposts viral reel on death certificate delay

GHMC said that Bunny's application, submitted on March 13, had discrepancies between the place of death and supporting documents and was therefore rejected.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th April 2026 5:57 pm IST
Man speaking with hand gesture outside GHMC office about death certificate delays, viral reel prompts gov.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has responded to Siasat.com’s repost regarding a viral Instagram reel, alleging the delay of issuance of a death certificate for nearly 1.5 months.

GHMC responds to viral reel on death certificate delays, highlighting process updates and submission veri.

The Instagram reel was posted by user named bunny_thebeast on April 18. Bunny said that despite multiple visits to the GHMC Zonal Commissioner’s office in Charminar over the past one and a half months, officials have been delaying issuing his grandfather’s death certificate, which he needed to submit at his brother’s college.

He alleged that even when officials were present in the office, he was asked to wait for long periods, and when he said he would file a complaint, the staff brazenly asked him to “go do it.”

Subhan Bakery

Replying to Siasat.com’s repost of the reel, GHMC attributed the delay to discrepancies in the application. It said that Bunny’s application, submitted on March 13, had discrepancies between the place of death and supporting documents and was therefore rejected as per procedure.

The same was also communicated to the applicant, they said.

After Bunny submitted the corrected documents on April 17, his application was verified and approved on the same day, they said.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th April 2026 5:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button