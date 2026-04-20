GHMC responds after Siasat.com reposts viral reel on death certificate delay

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has responded to Siasat.com’s repost regarding a viral Instagram reel, alleging the delay of issuance of a death certificate for nearly 1.5 months.

The Instagram reel was posted by user named bunny_thebeast on April 18. Bunny said that despite multiple visits to the GHMC Zonal Commissioner’s office in Charminar over the past one and a half months, officials have been delaying issuing his grandfather’s death certificate, which he needed to submit at his brother’s college.

He alleged that even when officials were present in the office, he was asked to wait for long periods, and when he said he would file a complaint, the staff brazenly asked him to “go do it.”

Replying to Siasat.com’s repost of the reel, GHMC attributed the delay to discrepancies in the application. It said that Bunny’s application, submitted on March 13, had discrepancies between the place of death and supporting documents and was therefore rejected as per procedure.

The same was also communicated to the applicant, they said.

After Bunny submitted the corrected documents on April 17, his application was verified and approved on the same day, they said.