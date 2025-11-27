Red Fort blast accused Jasir Bilal Wani sent to 7-day NIA custody

Wani was produced by the agency as the 10-day custody granted by the Principal Sessions and District Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, on November 18 was set to end today.

Blast at Red Fort metro station in Delhi
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent Jasir Bilal Wani, a key accused in the Red Fort blast case, to the National Investigating Agency’s custody for seven days.

Wani was produced by the agency as the 10-day custody granted by the Principal Sessions and District Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, on November 18 was set to end today.

A resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Anantnag, Wani was arrested in Srinagar by the NIA on November 17 for allegedly providing technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the November 10 blast.

