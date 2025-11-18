Red Fort blast: NIA produces suicide bomber’s ‘co-conspirator’ in Delhi court

Arrested in Srinagar, Jasir Bilal accused of aiding Red Fort bomber with drone, rocket tech for terror operations.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday produced before a Delhi court, Jasir Bilal, an “active co-conspirator” of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the Red Fort car blast that claimed 13 lives, officials said on Monday.

A resident of Qazigund in Anantnag, Wani was arrested in Srinagar on Monday for allegedly providing technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the bomb blast, the agency said in a statement.

Wani was produced in the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna.

The agency is likely to seek his custody.

In a statement on Monday, the NIA termed Wani an active co-conspirator behind the attack, who worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the “terror carnage.”

