Redditor spills beans on ‘huge drop in Vijay Deverakonda’s fees’

Hyderabad: Brand endorsements are a major source of income for film stars. Big actors like Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu do very few ads, but they charge crores for each one.

Vijay Deverakonda, known as the “Rowdy Boy” of Tollywood, became a star after his hit film Arjun Reddy. After that, he saw quick success with movies and brand deals. But recently, a surprising story about him came out on Reddit.

A person who works for a big brand in India shared that they approached Vijay for a product launch in Hyderabad before the release of his film Liger. His team asked for Rs. 3 crore for a one-day shoot. They said Vijay would become the biggest star after Liger. The brand refused the deal.

One week after Liger released and flopped at the box office, Vijay’s team called again and reduced the price to Rs. 1.5 crore. The brand didn’t accept and went with someone else.

Vijay Deverakonda is a brand ambassador for several companies, including Fire-Boltt, Fastrack, Thums Up, Shyam Steel, and IQOO, and has also been featured in campaigns for RWDY, WhatsApp Channels, and Myntra.

Vijay Deverakonda’s film remuneration has increased significantly, with reports suggesting he was paid “peanuts” before his film with Samantha, Kushi, and now commands a comfortable market price, reportedly earning around Rs. 12 crore per film.

Later, Vijay himself admitted at an event that he didn’t earn much money till his movie Kushi. He said he was getting paid very little before and only recently started getting his real market price. Producer Dil Raju also said that Vijay doesn’t focus only on money, but tries to keep things fair for everyone involved in the film.