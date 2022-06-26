Reel to Real: Television couples who found love on sets

Mumbai: Other than entertainment, drama, and gossip, the Hindi television industry is also famous for the love stories of co-stars who met on the sets of their television shows. While some of these love stories remained incomplete, some couples reached their pinnacle and got hitched.

In this write-up, we have compiled 5 such television couples who met on the sets and have lived happily ever after since then.

Scroll ahead to have a look at the fairytale stories.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

The couple had met on the sets of their television show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and got hitched in 2016.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey

In 2009, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta fell in love on the sets of the Zee TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh and tied the knot in 2013.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

It was back in 2008 when Sanaya Irani met Mohit Sehgal on the set of their popular television show Miley Jab Hum Tum. They got married in 2016.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. They dated each other for three years and tied the knot in 2018.

Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar first met on the sets of television show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. They got married in 2016.