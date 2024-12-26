Refrain from comments on Allu Arjun row: Telangana Congress to its leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leadership has directed its party members to refrain from commenting on the ongoing controversy involving actor Allu Arjun.

This decision comes amid tensions between the cinema industry and the state government, which aims to resolve the situation without further escalation.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud emphasized that the matter is currently in court and instructed party leaders not to engage with the media or public regarding the Allu Arjun issue.

Also Read Remarks on Allu Arjun: Anurag Thakur slams Congress leaders in Hyderabad

Goud, along with deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka and several ministers, is expected to meet with a delegation from the Telugu film industry, including chief minister Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, December 26.

He specifically cautioned party leaders against making any allegations or controversial remarks concerning Allu Arjun, his film “Pushpa-2,” or other celebrities associated with the industry.

Furthermore, Goud stated that participation in television debates on this topic would require prior approval from state party leadership.