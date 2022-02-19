Regional Ring Road to bring radical change to Telangana: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy asserted that the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) is going to bring radical change to the state of Telangana.

Addressing a press conference, the minister informed that the alignment for construction of Regional Ring Road (RRR) on norther side from Sangareddy to Choutuppal has been finalized. “A detailed project report (DPR) is also ready. he said the RRR would be taken up 50 km away from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in two phases,” he said.

Both the centre and the state governments are spending half and half for the land acquisition expenses. The Minister said that the total construction cost of the project is being borne by the Centre and no foreign investments are part of it. “If the construction of the RRR is complete, several IT parks, pharma companies, recreation facilities, malls, multiplexes, residential complexes, and villas among other facilities will come up in the districts adjoint to the RRR. Tourists are going to be hugely benefitted and employment opportunities will go up,” Kishan reddy said.

The RRR is also expected to unburden the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Travel time would come down and travelers can reach their destination in the districts without entering the city.

“We are currently building the four-lane RRR and its design is made in such a way that a future eight-lane can be made possible to meet the growing requirements,” Kishan Reddy said.