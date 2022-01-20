TGUGCET-2022 registration date extended

Hyderabad: The registration date for the Telangana Gurukulam Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (TGUGCET)-2022 has been extended up to February 3, after the state shut down educational institutions, due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The last date for submitting online applications for the TGUGCET 2022 has been extended from January 19 to February 3.

For online applications, eligibility criteria, and other details interested candidates can visit the official website of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

The TGUGCET-2022 is conducted for admissions into first-year BSc, BA, BCom, and BBA courses in Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women and Men, for the academic year 2022-23.