Registration process for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 begins

Mumbai: The immensely popular Indian reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is all set to make a comeback with its 15th edition, much to the delight of its ardent fans. The new season of the show, which is hosted by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, was announced on Saturday. The registration process for participating in the show’s contests has also commenced. Amitabh Bachchan himself announced the show’s return on Twitter, further adding to the excitement among its followers.

In the promo shared by the makers on social media, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting on the host’s seat, while a woman tries to find her way to the hot seat. In the video, Big B is also seen advising a woman not to use any unnecessary tactics and simply register by picking up the phone, as registration opens at 9 p.m. on April 29. Check out the video below.

All the shows of the “KBC” were hosted by Amitabh Bachchan except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 14th season concluded on December 30, 2022.