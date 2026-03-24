Mumbai: Currently, Dhurandhar is the talk of the town across languages. The recently released sequel, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken the box office by storm. While Ranveer’s performance has been widely appreciated, it is Akshaye Khanna’s role as ‘Rehman Dakait’ in part 1 that has grabbed equal attention in past few months, earning him a strong fan following alongside the lead.

Amid this buzz, veteran Telugu comedian Brahmanandam recently met Akshaye Khanna in Hyderabad. Sharing a picture from the meeting on Instagram, Brahmanandam wrote, “Met the underrated powerhouse Akshaye Khanna, you’re unreal,” which quickly went viral on social media.

Akshaye Khanna, who has delivered several notable performances in Bollywood over the years, seems to have found a solid boost in his second innings with Dhurandhar. His character has opened doors to multiple big-banner projects, although the actor is reportedly being selective about his future choices.

Speaking about Dhurandhar 2’s box office performance, the film has continued its strong run even after the extended festive weekend. On its first Monday, the film collected Rs 65 crore from over 20,000 shows, comfortably crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India. After five days, the domestic net collection stands at Rs 519.12 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached Rs 829.76 crore.

It is worth noting that Dhurandhar 1, released in December 2025, had already set records by emerging as the highest-grossing film of the year and the top earner in a single language, further adding to the franchise’s massive success.