Reject hatred, Kavitha urges Karnataka voters

Meanwhile, Kavitha resumed her normal activity on Wednesday after recovering from an avulsion fracture she suffered last month.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2023 4:26 pm IST
Reject hatred, Kavitha urges Karnataka voters
TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla (File)

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha on Wednesday appealed to Karnataka voters to reject hatred and vote for development.

She took to Twitter to make an appeal as voting was underway in Karnataka Assembly elections.

“Dear Karnataka, Reject Hatred! Vote for development, prosperity & well-being of society and the people,” tweeted Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and Telangana Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Karnataka Assembly polls: Violent incidents reported in at least 3 places

Meanwhile, Kavitha resumed her normal activity on Wednesday after recovering from an avulsion fracture she suffered last month.

“Today after recovering from the injury I visited Kondagattu and offered my humble prayers. May Anjanna bless us all with good health and prosperity,” tweeted Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council.

She had suffered an avulsion fracture a month ago after she slipped and fell in her home. Doctors had advised her rest for three weeks.

An avulsion fracture occurs when the ligament near the bones fractures, causing a tiny part of the bone to be detached. Avulsion fractures are particularly common in athletes that quickly alter direction, leap, and jump.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2023 4:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button