Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 26th April 2024 6:12 pm IST
Rekha blesses mom-to-be Richa Chadha, gives her baby bump a kiss
Actress Rekha and Richa Chadha (Instagram)

Mumbai: Veteran actress Rekha blessed mom-to-be Richa Chadha and was seen giving her blossoming baby bump a kiss.

Rekha was attending the premiere of the upcoming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

A clip showcases the iconic actress engaging in a conversation with Richa, who will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show.

Rekha then bends down and gives a sweet little kiss to Richa’s baby bump.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is a period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marking his debut in the world of web.

It also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

The series portrays the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian Independence movement against the British Raj.

