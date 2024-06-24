Rekha’s Hyderabadi look at Sonakshi Sinha’s reception turns heads

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally got married on June 23 and celebrated with a lavish wedding reception the same night. The event, which was attended by numerous celebrities, quickly became the talk of the town. The outfits donned by the guests added a touch of sophistication to the affair, making it a memorable evening for all in attendance.

Among all the stunning outfits, Bollywood diva Rekha stood out with her timeless elegance, like always!

Decoding Rekha’s Look For Sonakshi Sinha’s Reception

Rekha, known for her love of traditional Indian attire, chose a beautiful Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta for the occasion. The ivory and golden-hued ensemble highlighted her sophisticated style. She paired the outfit with green and gold bangles, an emerald bead necklace, a mang tika, rings, jhumkis, bold red lips, kohl-lined eyes, and a potli bag.

And, it is needless to say that she carried it off with poise and grace once again. Check out some some glimpses below.

Rekha’s Love For Khada Dupattas

Rekha’s affinity for Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta is well-known. She has previously worn this regal attire at various events, including Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018 and the Global Spa Awards 2023.

Image Source: Facebook

Last year, she also graced a Vogue Arabia photoshoot, collaborating with designer Manish Malhotra, where she wore a copper-colored Khada Dupatta.

More About The Outfit

The Khada Dupatta is a stunning outfit made from various fabrics, featuring intricate embroidery and beautiful embellishments. It is a popular choice for Hyderabadi brides on their wedding day. You will mostly see this traditional attire at Hyderabadi weddings only.