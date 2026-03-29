Relative arrested for attacking elderly couple, stealing gold in Medak.

Hyderabad: Medak police have cracked a gold ornament snatching case within just three days, arresting a man who allegedly attacked an elderly couple in Jangarai village of Chinna Shankarampet mandal.

Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas Rao stated that the accused, 40-year-old Varige Venkatanarayana from Nagireddipalli in Kamareddy district, targeted the victims—Tummala Anjaiah, aged 85 and his wife Savithramma—on Wednesday afternoon. Knowing that the couple would be alone at home, he reportedly planned and executed the crime.

According to police, Venkatanarayana, who is related to the couple as their daughter’s son-in-law, arrived at their residence on a two-wheeler while wearing a mask. He then assaulted the elderly pair and fled with approximately four-and-a-half tolas of gold ornaments they were wearing.

Investigators used CCTV footage to identify the suspect. During questioning, it was revealed that he was facing financial troubles, which allegedly drove him to commit the offence.

The police subsequently arrested the accused and recovered both the stolen gold ornaments and the vehicle used in the crime. He was later produced before a court.