Relatives bid farewell to medico killed in Andhra hit-and-run

Hyderabad: Family members, relatives and scores of residents bid an emotional farewell to medical student Priyanka, who died in a hit-and-run accident in Andhra Pradesh, as she was laid to rest in Gadwal district of Telangana on Monday, August 10.

Venkatesh, father of Priyanka (29), demanded death penalty for those responsible for her death.

He told reporters here that no parent should have to endure the pain of losing a daughter.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday at Gandhi Government Hospital in the city on the body of Priyanka, who died at a private hospital here on August 9.

The accident occurred outside a shopping mall in Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh on August 6 after a car, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, hit the motorcycle carrying the victim and another postgraduate medical student, before speeding away.

Also Read Senior CPI (Maoist) leader Samatha surrenders in Telangana

Priyanka was initially taken to a hospital in Rajamahendravaram before being shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. She died on Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Large numbers of people, including leaders from all political parties, attended Dr Priyanka’s final rites in Gadwal. She was killed by a drunk driver in Rajahmundry a week ago.

Protesters staged a sit-in at Aija Centre, demanding a fast-track court, speedy justice and support for… pic.twitter.com/d78al8w3yE — V Chandramouli (@VChandramouli6) August 10, 2026

Venkatesh, who broke down while speaking about his daughter’s death, said she was “his everything”.

A native of Gadwal mandal in Telangana, Venkatesh said he had moved to nearby Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh to facilitate his daughters’ education.

Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and Congress leader S A A Sampath Kumar offered floral tributes to Priyanka’s mortal remains at Gandhi Hospital and consoled her parents.

Srihari said the Telangana government would extend assistance to the bereaved family.

Sampath Kumar accompanied Priyanka’s parents when her body was taken to the family’s native village of Eklaspur in Gadwal district of Telangana, Congress sources said.

Later, family members, relatives and local residents held a rally at the native village of Eklaspur in Gadwal district mourning her death.

Her mortal remains were buried in the family’s agriculture field in the village on Monday evening.

Priyanka’s mother, who wept over the death of her daughter, said the family was unable to come to terms with the tragedy and sought stringent punishment for the culprits.

Priyanka’s relatives, who recalled her as a good-natured woman, said the culprits should be handed out a harsh punishment.

Priyanka and her younger sister were the only two children of their parents.

Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who participated in the rally, said the Andhra Pradesh government is taking measures to see that the culprits get a strict sentence like death penalty.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister T G Bharath, who consoled the family members, handed over a cheque for Rs 20 lakh announced as ex-gratia by the state government.

He said the Andhra government would reimburse over Rs 10 lakh medical expenses and also about Rs 15 lakh educational expenditure incurred by Priyanka’s parents.

Bharath said the government would take steps to ensure the accused received befitting punishment, as sought by the family.

Expressing grief over her death, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for her family.