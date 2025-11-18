Relatives fume over Telangana Haj official’s offensive remark on Saudi bus accident

Hyderabad: Tensions erupted at the Telangana state Haj committee office on Tuesday, November 18, after the executive officer, Mohammad Safiullah, allegedly made offensive remarks regarding the victims of the Saudi bus accident.

A video has surfaced on social media where the official is seen saying, “Why do you need to go see the charred remains?” his statement triggered a furious response from the relatives of the deceased, who had reportedly gathered there to clarify details on their departure to Saudi Arabia.

At least 42 pilgrims, mostly residents of Telangana, died in an accident on Monday after their bus going from Makkah to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker near Muhras/Mufrihat at around 1:30 am Saudi time (4 am IST).

The bodies of the victims have been shifted to King Fahad, Meeqat, and King Salman hospitals in Madinah.

About 50 family members of the pilgrims, 2 for each victim, are to leave for the Gulf nation on Tuesday night to attend a funeral that is expected to take place on Thursday.

A Telangana government team, led by minorities welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin, reached Saudi Arabia to coordinate the relief efforts, including funeral arrangements.

Death certificates of the victims will be issued only after matching their DNA with that of their relatives.

The Telangana government has decided to conduct the funeral of the deceased as per religious traditions in Saudi Arabia and to provide ex gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who died.