Release caste census data before local polls: Kavitha to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha has alleged that the Congress government is conspiring to finalise BC reservations without releasing the details of the caste census.

She stated that the ruling party is attempting to fix reservations in areas advantageous to them.

Kavitha demanded that the government prove its sincerity by disclosing the caste census figures before announcing the schedule for local body elections.

She warned that holding elections in a hurried manner “to derive political benefit would amount to injustice against BCs.”

Further, she demanded that the government publish caste census details at the village and panchayat level.

Kavitha stressed that Telangana Jagruthi has consistently worked with genuine intent for the enhancement of BC reservations and asserted that the struggle will continue until the reservation increase is achieved.