Release date of Bhansali’s film ‘Love and War’ starring Ranbir, Alia, Vicky

Mumbai: The release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ‘Love and War’ has been changed.

The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, will now be out in theatres on March 20, 2026, instead of Christmas 2025, as per Bhansali’s team.

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor’s 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also shared the update about the release change on X, writing, “RANBIR KAPOOR – ALIA BHATT – VICKY KAUSHAL: SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI FINALISES RELEASE DATE… 20 March 2026 is the release date of #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s next film, titled #LoveAndWar… Stars #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt and #VickyKaushal”.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga ‘Love & War.’ See You At The Movies Christmas 2025.” It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

‘Love and War’ is expected to go on floors in the coming months.