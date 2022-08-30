Release of souvenir marks Prof Rahmatullah’s farewell at MANUU

Hyderabad: Prof S M Rahmatullah who is from the Department of Public Administration superannuated from Maulana Azad National Urdu University after serving the institution for 15 years.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, the Vice-Chancellor, released a souvenir to mark the occasion. The souvenir covers his achievements and milestones and also tributes paid by his colleagues.

Prof. Hasan described Rahmatullah’s contribution to MANUU as unforgettable.

The farewell function was organized by the School of Arts & Social Sciences at the University Guesthouse.

Prof SK Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, Prof Farida Siddiqui, Dean, School of Arts & Social Sciences, and Prof Shahida, Director, Centre for Women Studies shared the dais.

Prof Rahmatullah has rendered services in various capacities that include officiating Vice-Chancellor, Pro Vice-Chancellor, and Registrar etc. attributed his success in his career to the upbringing he received from his late parents. He recalled the support he received from several Vice-Chancellors during his career at MANUU.

Earlier, Prof. Farida Siddiqui welcomed the gathering.