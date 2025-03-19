Release scholarships, fee reimbursement, demand JNTU Hyderabad students

Hyderabad: Students and research scholars at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) have urged authorities to release the pending scholarships and fee reimbursement arrears.

They also urged the recruitment of SC and ST backlog vacancies in both teaching and non-teaching positions.

The students submitted a representation during a visit by Telangana SC and ST Commission Chairman Bakki Venkataiah to the university campus on Tuesday.

JNTU Hyderabad students demand timely scholarships

One of the primary concerns raised was the delay in disbursing fellowships for research scholars.

Students also stressed the need for the completion of the under-construction ST hostel.

Apart from that, they requested the establishment of a dedicated coaching center to help students prepare for competitive examinations.

SC, ST backlog vacancies

The JNTU Hyderabad students also stressed the importance of filling the backlog vacancies reserved for SC and ST categories in teaching and non-teaching positions at the university.

Among the students and scholars who met the Commission Chairman were Lakavath Bhanu Prakash Nayak, Akash Nayak, Sunny Emmanuel, Suresh, and Sai Kiran, along with several others.