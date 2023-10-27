Reliance Industries net profit jumps 27 pc in Q2

The revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 2.34 lakh crore.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 27th October 2023 8:37 pm IST
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 27 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit as earnings from the oil and gas business rebounded, and revenue rose on the back of growth in fashion and lifestyle as well as grocery and e-commerce.

Its net profit of Rs 17,394 crore, or Rs 25.71 per share, in July-September – the second quarter of the current 2023-24 fiscal – was 27.3 per cent higher than Rs 13,656 crore, or Rs 19.92 a share, earning a year back, according to a company’s stock exchange filing.

