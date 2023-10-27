Reliance Jio launches India’s 1st satellite-based Internet to connect inaccessible areas

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 27th October 2023 12:26 pm IST
Reliance Jio launches India’s 1st satellite-based Internet to connect inaccessible areas
Reliance Jio launches India’s 1st satellite-based Internet to connect inaccessible areas

Delhi: Reliance Jio on Friday successfully demonstrated India’s first satellite-based giga-fibre service to provide high-speed, affordable Internet services in inaccessible areas across the country.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Called JioSpaceFiber, it was showcased on the first day of ‘India Mobile Congress 2023’ in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jio is partnering with Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications network provider SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering gigabit, fibre-like services from space.

MS Education Academy

“With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Also Read
Reliance Jio launches India’s most affordable internet-enabled phone at Rs 999

“JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services,” Akash Ambani added.

Jio currently delivers high-speed broadband fixed-line and wireless services to over 450 million consumers.

The satellite network will also support additional capacity for mobile backhaul, further enhancing the availability and scale of Jio True5G in the remotest parts of the country.

Four of the remotest locations in India have already been connected with JioSpaceFiber — Gir, Gujarat; Korba, Chhattisgarh; Nabarangpur, Odisha; and ONGC-Jorhat, Assam.

“Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India,” said John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES.

“Our first fibre-like services from space are already deployed today in parts of India, and we cannot wait to see how this will lead to digital transformation even in the most rural parts of the country,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 27th October 2023 12:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button