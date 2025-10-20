Reliance shares climb nearly 4 pc; mkt valuation surges by Rs 67459 cr

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday ended nearly 4 per cent higher after the company reported a 9.6 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter, driven by strong performance in its consumer-facing retail and telecom businesses and a recovery in the core oil-to-chemicals segment.

The bellwether stock edged higher by 3.52 per cent to settle at Rs 1,466.80 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.99 per cent to Rs 1,473.55.

At the NSE, the stock climbed 3.60 per cent to settle at Rs 1,467.90.

The company’s market valuation jumped by Rs 67,459.38 crore to Rs 19,84,943.09 crore.

The rally in Reliance shares also drove the equity markets higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 411.18 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 84,363.37. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 133.30 points or 0.52 per cent to 25,843.15.

The oil-to-retail conglomerate posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,165 crore in July-September — the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year — higher than Rs 16,563 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Profit, however, sequentially fell 33 per cent when compared with Rs 26,994 crore in the April-July quarter.

New customer addition and higher per user income, together with its wireless broadband services becoming the world’s largest, helped post a 13 per cent year-on-year jump in telecom earnings, and improving store operating matrix helped retail earnings soar 22 per cent. Improved refining margins and the highest-ever crude oil processing helped the O2C business.

Jio Platforms Ltd, the subsidiary that houses the telecom and digital businesses, saw profits rise by 13 per cent to Rs 7,379 crore in the second quarter.