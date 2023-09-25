Relief for Mukhtar Ansari, Allahabad HC accepts bail plea

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th September 2023 2:45 pm IST
Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in Cong leader’s murder
Mukhtar Ansari

Prayagraj: Jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Uttar Pradsesh’s Banda jail, on Monday got a major relief in the gangster case.

The Allahabad High Court has approved the bail application of Mukhtar Ansari in the case. Besides, the fine of Rs 5 lakh imposed by the court has also been stayed. However, the court has not stayed the punishment. Hearing on punishment will continue in the court.

It is noteworthy that Mukhtar Ansari had challenged the 10-year sentence awarded by the Ghazipur MP-MLA court by filing an application in the High Court.

Congress to challenge closure of Amethi hospital in Allahabad HC

Mukhtar Ansari’s lawyer Upendra Upadhyay had filed the petition in the High Court. He had told the court that Mukhtar Ansari has been in jail for over a decade and has suffered more punishment during the trial.

In this matter, the court had also sought a report from the Banda Jail Superintendent. The report was filed in the court by the Banda Jail Superintendent.

