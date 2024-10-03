Religious freedom: US report calls for India to be in ‘Country of Particular Concern’ list

Washington: A US federal government commission has flagged the alleged worsening of religious freedom in India and called for it to be designated as a “Country of Particular Concern”.

Authored by senior policy analyst Sema Hasan, the section on India describes the use of misinformation and disinformation — including hate speech by government officials — to incite violent attacks against religious minorities and their places of worship, the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in a statement.

‘Country of Particular Concern’

In its annual report, the USCIRF also recommended that the US Department of State designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern” for engaging in systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom.

The state department has refrained from accepting the recommendations so far.

“This report highlights how, throughout 2024, individuals have been killed, beaten, and lynched by vigilante groups, religious leaders have been arbitrarily arrested, and homes and places of worship have been demolished. These events constitute particularly severe violations of religious freedom,” the USCIRF said.

Beginning with the previous Manmohan Singh-led government, India has consistently denied visas to USCIRF members to visit the country, citing “interference” in its internal affairs, it added.

India and several Indian-American groups have in the past accused the USCIRF of biased, unscientific and agenda-driven reporting to malign the country.

“It (the report) further describes changes to and enforcement of India’s legal framework to target and disenfranchise religious minorities, including the Citizenship Amendment Act, a uniform civil code, and several state-level anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws,” the USCIRF said.