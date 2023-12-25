Religious slogans written on wall of Aligarh mosque, SP leaders seek action

Published: 25th December 2023 8:12 am IST
UP police (Representative image)

Aligarh: A wall of a mosque was vandalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, with religious slogans written on it. The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

The incident took place at the Delhi Gate intersection in Aligarh, where religious slogans were written on the walls of a mosque on Saturday.

Following this, a delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP) met Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak and submitted a formal complaint regarding the matter, urging strong action against the miscreants responsible for disturbing communal peace.

Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Yadav, who was part of the delegation, alleged that certain anti-social elements had tarnished the city’s atmosphere by engaging in such activities. He threatened to hold a protest if immediate action was not taken against the miscreants.

Pathak said that police promptly arrived at the scene and a formal report has been filed. The individuals involved have been identified from video footage.

The official assured that swift action would be taken against those involved.

