Relishing serene moment: Chiranjeevi enjoys family time with Ram Charan, Klin Kaara

Mumbai: Megastar Chiranjeevi treated his fans with a glimpse of his ‘Serene’ moment with Ram Charan, Klin Kaara and family.

Chiranjeevi dropped a picture on social media platform X on Wednesday, and wrote, “Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons :)”

He also revealed that he and his family will be attending the Olympics 2024 inauguration in Paris.

The picture was taken in Hyde Park London.

Chiranjeevi can be seen pushing Klin Kaara’s pram while his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana walk alongside him.

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as ‘Vijetha’, ‘Indra’, ‘Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.’, and most recently he was seen in ‘Bholaa Shankar’. He made his debut in 1978 with the film Punadhirallu and since then he has been entertaining audiences with his versatile acting skills.

Recently, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India.

Chiranjeevi received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on May 9.

Talking about the Olympic Games Paris 2024, it will be held in the capital city of France from July 26 to August 11 this year.