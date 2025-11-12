Reluctant to marry, young farmer hangs himself in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A reluctant 30-year-old would-be groom died by suicide after an argument with family members in Nizamabad district on Tuesday night, November 11.

Tepuri Prathap Goud, a farmer, was not interested in the marriage and a day before his wedding, he argued with his family. Vexed, he hanged himself from a tree.

He was a resident of Mangalpahad village in Yedapalli mandal.

Acting on the complaint lodged by his brother, Srikanth, the police registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.