Rema paid Rs 25 crore by Ambanis for ‘Calm Down’ performance

Mumbai: The Ambanis are known for their extravagant spending, and the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is no exception. From hosting the most lavish pre-wedding celebrations to spending crores on artist performances, the Ambanis are sparing no expense to ensure this wedding is an unforgettable event.

Music lovers are buzzing with excitement as “Calm Down” singer Rema is set to perform at the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. According to the latest report in HT, Rema is charging a staggering Rs 25 crore for a single viral song performance.

Rema, the Nigerian artist, has already arrived in India. He shared a video on Instagram showing himself boarding a private jet. In the clip, he wears an all-black ensemble and a face covering, with his latest hit “Azaman” playing in the background. Rema also included an Indian flag emoji in his post.

In addition to Rema, “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi is also anticipated to perform at the wedding.

Anant and Radhika’s Mumbai wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair with global guests. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help guru Jay Shetty, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, along with many other notable politicians, industrialists, and celebrities, will be in attendance.

The wedding ceremony will take place on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The couple had their roka ceremony in 2022, followed by an engagement in 2023.