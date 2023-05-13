Rema to perform on Naatu Naatu in Hyderabad tomorrow

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is abuzz with excitement as music lovers eagerly anticipate the arrival of Rema, the sensational young singer from Nigeria who has taken the music world by storm with his hit song ‘Calm Down’. Currently on a nationwide tour of India, Rema’s next stop is Hyderabad, where he is scheduled to perform on May 14th.

With just one day to go before the big event, Hyderabadis are gearing up to welcome the star with open arms and enjoy an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment.

But do you know that Rema has planned a special surprise for the Hyderabadis?

Rema has revealed that he will perform the Oscar-winning original song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s hugely successful film ‘RRR’. The dance number will have a personal touch of his music Rema is excited about performing the song, which has become very popular in India.

Speaking to the Hyderabad Times, the singer said, “I’ve heard so much about Naatu Naatu being a craze in India that I want to surprise my fans in Hyderabad, I believe the way forward in music is cross cultural collaboration. I love to merge Indian sounds and dance with Afrobeat, so I will be adding a personal touch to the dance number.”

Rema’s concert was supposed to take place at Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad. But now, the venue has been changed. The concert will now be taking place at Odeum by Prism. Rema is expected to burn the stage with his electrifying performances, which fans all over Hyderabad are looking forward to.

Rema’s Hit Calm Down

The popular song Calm Down, which also has a version with singer Selena Gomez, can be found on Rema’s debut album, Rave & Roses, which was released in March 2022. Rema’s position as one of the most talented and promising young artists in the music industry has been solidified by the album’s positive reviews.

So, tie up your shoelace to groove to Rema’s beats and enjoy the magic of his music!