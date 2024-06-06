Remains of ‘made in India’ missile found in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes

A recent deadly Israeli attack on a UN-run school in Nuseirat Gaza has brought to light the involvement of Indian-made military equipment in the ongoing conflict. The remains of a missile dropped by Israeli warplanes at a UN shelter in the camp were found to bear the label ‘Made in India’, sparking concerns about the possible involvement of Indian weapons makers in the catastrophe.

The incident occurred on the night of June 6, 2024, when Israeli aircraft shelled a UN Relief Agency school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, which has been used as a shelter for Palestinians fleeing from their homes. In the aftermath of this particular airstrike, at least 20 people including women and children died and many more were injured.

A viral video of the aftermath of the attack has surfaced on the internet, the clip purportedly shows the reaming of the building and missile dropped on the UN shelter in Nuseirat Gaza bearing the label “Made in India”.

Reads the label on the remains of a missile dropped by Israeli warplanes at a UN shelter in Nusseirat refugee camp last night. pic.twitter.com/NOFMXr64Tp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 6, 2024

The UN school which earlier functioned as a centre for hundreds of Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression and other displaced individuals became a site of destruction and distress.

The revelation of the ‘Made in India’ missile has implications for the source and mission of the arms used by Israel in the operation in the Gaza Strip. However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to insist that the airstrike was a pinpoint attack whose purpose was to take out Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters.

Of particular concern is arms manufacture involvement in the conflict, as it gives further evidence that Indian militaries and arms manufacture have been involved in human right abuse and possible war crimes.