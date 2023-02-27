Remarks on PM Modi: SC extends interim bail to Pawan Khera till Mar 3

In the case of remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court on Sunday extended the interim bail provided to Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 3.

The court on Thursday afternoon granted interim bail to him in the case of his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport on Thursday after being deplaned from a trip to Chattisgarh’s Around 50 members of Congress staged a protest on the tarmac, refusing to allow the aeroplane to take off.

He was compelled to board another flight. He was traveling to Raipur with a large group of Congress leaders for an All India Congress Committee conference (AICC).

During a recent news conference, Khera misspelled Prime Minister Modi’s name when calling for a joint parliamentary investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

“If Narasimha Rao could form a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC, then what problem does Narendra Gautam Das…sorry Damodardas…Modi have?” he said, appearing to fumble upon the middle name with a colleague sitting beside him.

The BJP has demanded Khera’s arrest on charges of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After a BJP representative submitted a police complaint, an FIR was lodged.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 20 called the remarks ‘pathetic’.