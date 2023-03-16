Remember kids crashing into man’s BBC interview? They’ve all grown up

On March 10, 2017, professor Robert Kelly and his family in Korea awarded the internet its favourite TV moment of all time.

Robert Kelly, an associate professor of political science at South Korea’s Pusan National University, was doing a live interview for BBC News from his home office when he was interrupted by his two gorgeous children. Hilarity followed, and their mother hurried in to save them.

Following the event, the family catapulted to online celebrity, with many hailing the video as the greatest of the year.

“Some BBC Dad content since the 6th anniversary of the original video was last Friday. Marion had a singing performance this past weekend, so we got some nice family pictures. Thanks again to all of you who follow me because of the video. My family and I are flattered by your kindness,” Kelly wrote in the caption.

The images show his wife Kim Jung-A, and their children 6-year-old James and 10-year-old Marion.

In the legendary video, Marion was the one who initially entered the room where her father was filming his interview with BBC News. Her nine-month-old brother James, who was in a baby walker, soon joined her.

Kelly had also tweeted about the video’s sixth anniversary.

The photographs have gone viral, recapturing the interest of the internet.

Reactions

I do think it’s the best thing the internet has ever produced. — Brandon Stanton (@humansofny) March 14, 2023

The boy is so grown! More Grace to the family ❤️ — Manny Anyango (@MannyAnyango) March 14, 2023

Yup. Came for cute kid content, stayed for the cogent analysis. — Inyalowda 🌻🌻 (@Inyalowda1) March 14, 2023

what lovely photos – and well done, Marion! — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) March 14, 2023