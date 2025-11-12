Remember ‘Shiva’ movie child artist? She’s now an AI scientist in the US

Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma’s 1989 directorial debut Shiva, starring Nagarjuna, changed the face of Telugu cinema. The film’s raw intensity, realistic violence, and technical brilliance made it a cult classic. Among its memorable moments, the bicycle chase scene where Nagarjuna rides with a little girl, escaping from villains, remains one of the most iconic scenes in Indian film history.

RGV Reveals the Child Artist After 36 Years

As Shiva returns to theaters in a 4K re-release on November 14, Ram Gopal Varma shared a nostalgic post on social media, revealing the identity of the child artist from that legendary scene. The little girl, Sushma Anand Akoju, played the role of Murali Mohan’s daughter in the movie. RGV shared her recent picture and wrote that Sushma now lives in the United States, doing research in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Science.

Hey @symbolicsushi please accept my sincere apologies after 36 years for subjecting you to such a traumatic experience which I dint realise at that time ..The directorial greed in me took over in being blinded to subjecting a little girl like you to such risky shots ..I apologise… https://t.co/NWzrRzl9Ib — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 12, 2025

Sushma’s Reaction and RGV’s Apology

Reacting to the post, Sushma expressed her gratitude, saying she was proud to have been part of such a legendary film and wished RGV and Nagarjuna all success for the re-release. RGV later issued a heartfelt apology, saying he did not realize back then how risky the scene was and that his directorial passion blinded him to the danger faced by a child actor.

Being part of Shiva is a cherished memory. That cycle chase adventure influenced me and prepared me for later intellectual endeavors and adventures. I felt safe and excited to be part of something magical. Shiva remains a souvenir. 🙏https://t.co/bzdtBwMCVP — Sushma Anand Akoju. She/Her (@symbolicsushi) November 12, 2025

From Child Artist to Researcher

Sushma, now settled in the U.S., rarely appears in the public eye and shares posts related to her research work. Her journey from a frightened child on a bicycle in Shiva to a scientist exploring AI and human cognition is inspiring. Fans are now eager to know more about her as Shiva prepares for its grand re-release, rekindling memories of a film that defined a generation.