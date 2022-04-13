Remembering Raghunandan, IMA founding member from Hyderabad

Dr. Raghunandan Raj Suksena, the founding member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), is one of the legendary personalities who like an uncrowned prince ruled over the hearts of the people of Hyderabad for over half a century.

Fondly known as Dr RR Suksena, he graduated with distinction from the Osmania Medical College in 1937. He was brilliant in academics holding scholarships throughout his medical education. After a brief and fruitful government service of 2 years at the Osmania General Hospital and at districts such as Adilabad and Alampur, he resigned and started a general practice establishing the “Deccan Clinic” at Charminar on January 5, 1939.

With profound knowledge and unrivaled professional skills, he devoted 20 hours a day towards patient care doing yeoman service for the poor and suffering. In the process, he gained legendary fame throughout India.

He was also a founder member of the College of General Practitioners. He was so magnetic a person, that anyone who met him even once in life would become his ardent admirer and perpetual devotee. He would enthral people with his humour and wit.

Urdu poetry was his most cherished hobby. He started penning his experiments with truth which were to occupy him for the rest of his life. As “Ilham” he wrote 3 books of mystical Urdu poetry embellishing his quartans with freelance usage of Urdu proverbs, idioms and phrases.

Married to the granddaughter of Raja Girdhari Pershad, better known as Bansi Raja, Dr Suksena was blessed with 2 sons and 7 daughters, 3 of who became doctors. His grandson, Dr Ajesh Raj Saksena, a cancer surgeon, is continuing the traditions of sincere hard work and selfless service to cancer patients. Dr RR Suksena reiterates in his own words, “Main Khidmat e khas wo aam karleta hoon. Aaraam apna haraaam kar leta hoon.Kal Jeeney ka mere bharosa kya hai. Zinda hoon aaj kaam karleta hoon”