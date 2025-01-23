Remo D’Souza, Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra receive threat email from Pakistan

Mumbai: Members of the Hindi entertainment fraternity, Remo D’Souza, Rajpal Yadav and Sugandha Mishra have received a threat from an unidentified person.

A case has been registered at the Amboli police station in Mumbai on the complaint of actor Rajpal Yadav.

On the complaint of Sugandha Mishra, the police have registered a complaint and started investigating the matter and after receiving the same threatening email, Remo D’Souza has also filed a complaint at the police station.

As per the police, the threat email was sent from Pakistan.

The email reads, “We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality.”

The sender signed off as ‘BISHNU’.

Of late, Mumbai police have been on an increased level of vigilance as the law and order of the city seems to be shaken particularly after the fatal attack on politician Baba Siddique, threats to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and the recent knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Earlier, Baba Siddique was shot dead near his house in the Bandra area of Mumbai in October last year.

The responsibility for the murder was claimed by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Salman, on his part, beefed up his security, even installing bullet-proof windows on his balcony.

It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a five-year-long spat that divided the entire Bollywood into two camps of loyalists. The two hugged out at Baba Siddique’s party, sending the industry into relief and encouraging cross-camp collaborations.

A week ago, Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the early hours of Thursday. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused.

The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine.

The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.