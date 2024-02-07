Remove illegal constructions including temple and mosque, orders Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, February 6, ordered the GHMC and revenue officials to remove unregistered places of worship, which include a temple and a mosque, and illegal constructions from GVM Road to Musheerabad Road in New Bakaram. The HC has also sought a status report in three weeks.

A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao gave the order on a contempt case filed by K Sreedhar Reddy of Shatabdi Nilayam Flat Owners Welfare Association who accused the officials of inaction despite a court order to remove encroachments on both sides of the road leading to Janapriya Abodes Apartments in Musheerabad.

Sreedhar Reddy had moved the HC in 2022 against the illegal constructions. The court had then directed the collector and GHMC authorities to remove the encroachments.

The court order of 2023 was not complied with and a contempt case mentioning then MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar, the GHMC chief Lokesh Kumar and then collector Amoy Kumar as respondents. There was no action after the officers were transferred, the petitioner contended.

Subsequently, the court issues summons to GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose and collector Anudeep Durisetty. Both the officials appeared before the court and said they would comply with the court order within four weeks.

The court said that any construction, even if it is a temple or a masjid, is liable to be shifted if it is located on the road margin.