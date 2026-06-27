Removed from WhatsApp chat, Hyderabad woman approaches police

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman, after being kicked out of a residents’ WhatsApp group chat, approached the local police, asking to be added back again, alleging mental harassment.

She filed a complaint at the Banjara Hills Police Station, claiming that a dispute had started in a group chat comprising residents of NBT Nagar on Road No 12. The WhatsApp group, created to share local basti issues, had strictly barred residents from expressing political opinions and messages. After the content continued to appear, the group’s admin even issued a warning.

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The complainant, however, continued to share messages with political undertones, triggering the admin to remove her from the group chat.

Unable to accept the decision, the woman went to the police station, claiming she was mentally harassed after the admin repeatedly refused her requests to be added back to the WhatsApp group.

The dispute intensified when the group admin, after being called to the police station, still declined to re-add the woman to the group, maintaining that she can’t be in the chat again under any situation.