Renaming of Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar to be completed in PM Modi’s 3rd term: Fadnavis

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2024 11:21 pm IST
Maha DyCM Devendra Fadnavis with PM modi
Ahmednagar: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the process to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilyanagar will be completed in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing an election rally here in western Maharashtra in presence of Modi, the BJP leader said the state government has already taken a decision to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilyanagar in honour of a legendary 18th century Maratha queen.

“The decision will be implemented in Modi’s third term,” he told the gathering.

Maharani Ahilyadevi Holkar, the 18th century queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom in central India, was born in a village in present-day Ahmednagar district in western Maharashtra.

Last year, Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts in central Maharashtra were officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

