Renew Madrasa Modernisation Scheme: UP Madrasa Council Chairman to PM Modi

Lucknow: After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government ordered to stop the payment of additional state share under the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that this scheme be renewed.

Javed said that after the Centre stopped its contribution under the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme six years ago, the state government has also issued an order on January 5 this year to stop the additional state share for paying honorarium to the teachers teaching under this scheme.

Javed in his letter to the prime minister said that lakhs of madrasa students of the state have been connected to the mainstream of education and society through the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme.

Most of these beneficiaries belong to the backward classes, he added.

He said that under this scheme, 60 per cent of the total budget is contributed by the Centre while 40 per cent is contributed by the state government.

“The Centre has not paid its share under this scheme for almost six years, hence the state government has also not contributed its share. Till now, the state government was giving money to the madrasa teachers of this scheme in addition to its fixed state share,” he said.

Javed told PTI that at present a total of 21,216 teachers teaching modern subjects are working in 7,442 madrasas of Uttar Pradesh under the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme implemented in the state in 1995.

Due to the closure of additional state share, all of them have completely lost their employment, he said.

Javed has requested the prime minister to renew the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme and implement it not only in the state but in the entire country so that the slogan of “Quran in one hand and computer in the other” of the Muslim students can be made successful.

However, Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari said the government will pay the pending state share from last year till now.

Ansari said the arrangement till now was that till the time the central share is given in the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme, the state share will be made available.

He added that the state share has not been given since May last year which will be paid.