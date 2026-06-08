Renewed attacks in West Asia matter of utmost concern: India

New Delhi: India on Monday, June 8, expressed regret over the renewed attacks in West Asia and called on all parties to de-escalate tensions while asserting that the fresh developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community.

“India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community. This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” it added.

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Travel advisory issued for Indian nationals travelling to Iran

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Tehran reiterated its travel advisory for Iran amid the ongoing developments in the region, urging its nationals to avoid travelling to the region and those there to leave the country by all available means of transport.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Monday that it had struck “several targets” at the petrochemical complex in Iran’s Mahshahr area. In another statement, the Israeli military said that all the Iranian missiles launched at Israel on Monday morning were intercepted. The IDF stated that the impact reported in an open field in the West Bank was likely a large fragment after an interception.

Furthermore, an all-clear was given in the Jerusalem area after an early warning was issued for an Iranian missile attack, The Times of Israel reported. Meanwhile, Ali Abdollahi, chief commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that Israel will face more “crushing and regret-inducing blows” if it expands its attacks on southern Lebanon and the Dahieh district south of the Lebanese capital, Beirut or responds to Iran’s action.

Israel increased its malicious actions against Lebanon: Iran

In a statement aired by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday (local time), he stressed that Israel must stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahieh; otherwise, “devastating” attacks will begin against Israel and its supporters.

Israel has increased its “malicious actions” against Lebanese people on a daily basis with the US “greenlight” and international organisations’ lack of response and “is perpetrating war crimes by using banned weapons, including phosphorus bombs,” Abdollahi said.

He mentioned that, despite Iran’s earlier warnings, Israel has increased its attacks on southern Lebanon and has targeted Dahieh by crossing all red lines.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia erupted following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

A ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel took effect on April 8. Following the truce, Iranian and the US delegations held first round of peace talks on April 11-12, which failed to yield an agreement.

In recent weeks, Iran and the United States have reportedly exchanged several proposals outlining conditions for peace and are working to finalise a memorandum of understanding aimed at formally ending the conflict.